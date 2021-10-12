STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 held in Hyderabad after youth tries to set in-laws on fire

The main accused Vallakonda Sai Krishna who also received burns in the incident is undergoing treatment. Krishna’s mother is absconding.

Published: 12th October 2021 11:22 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Monday, October 11, 2021, arrested Vallakonda Venkateswara Rao, a teacher at a government school from Karimnagar district, in the case of a youngster reportedly setting his in-laws on fire at KPHB on Saturday night.

The main accused Vallakonda Sai Krishna who also received burns in the incident is undergoing treatment. Krishna’s mother is absconding. The victim couple T Sagar Rao and Ramadevi are still under treatment at Gandhi Hospital, the police said.

Krishna and Neethika got married in 2016. But after a year into marriage, he started harassing her and constantly tortured her over petty issues. In 2019, she filed a dowry harassment case with KPHB police station and the same was pending before the court. Since then, Neethika has been staying with her parents Sagar Rao and Ramadevi at KPHB VI phase. 

Police registered an attempt to murder case and arrested Krishna's father and relatives Peryala Sai Krishna and Nudugonda Santosh and sent them to judicial remand.

Doused with petrol

Krishna came to his in-laws’ flat with a bottle of petrol and barged in. Neethika suspected that he had brought acid and locked herself in the bedroom. Krishna attacked Rao and doused him with petrol and set him on fire. Ramadevi who tried to rescue Sagar Rao also received burns. In the process, Krishna also received burns, but he fled from the spot.

Hyderabad crimes Telangana dowry cases Cyberabad police Vallakonda Venkateswara Rao
