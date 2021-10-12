STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two link roads proposed in Hyderabad to cut short travel time

Their construction would be completed within nine months, officials said.

Published: 12th October 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad traffic, Traffic jam, Hyderabad roads

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To ensure better connectivity and provide a hassle-free commute to citizens, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) will lay two missing link/slip roads in the city. One of them will be laid on Corridor 11 from Nallagandla main road to the GHMC Serilingampally Zonal Office, connecting them to the Old Mumbai Highway. This road will help cut down travel distance up to 2.5 km. The other one is proposed from the Kranthivanam layout to Bhagyalakshmi layout, connecting Narne road. 

The roads will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 13.20 crore and Rs 9.41 crore respectively. Their construction would be completed within nine months, officials said. They said that the State government has embarked upon the development of model corridors in a bid to improve the transport systems in Hyderabad. These link roads will help ease traffic congestion on the major corridors by acting as alternative distributors or parallel routes, said the officials. The proposed construction of missing link/slip roads are expected to improve mobility, shorten travel distances for commuters, improve road safety and help reduce carbon emissions.

