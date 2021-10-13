STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Much more than muscles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Staying fit needs a lot of motivation and we often turn to celebrities for this. We follow them closely on social media to get a sneak-peek into their lifestyle and food choices. In the bargain, we end up imitating them, without caring whether a particular fitness regime or diet actually suits our body type or not.

So, CE has decided to speak to one celebrity or prominent person every week to know in detail what their fitness mantra is and why they chose it. This week, we bring to you Kiran Dembla, a celebrity fitness trainer and DJ. Kiran believes in leading a clean lifestyle; she eats only home-cooked meals and drinks plenty of water. She teams this up with intense workouts. At 47, here’s how Kiran stays fit. 

Her fitness routine 
Kiran’s routine is downright simple: eat homemade food and in limit, exercise one part of the body every day and drink plenty of water. “I eat all kinds of fruits and vegetables, and make sure that I drink plenty of water throughout the day,” she says. Her last meal is in the evening. She does a body weight and abs workout. “I do sides for two days and then I work on small parts -- the ankles, wrists and forearms -- twice. I also concentrate on stretching, the more you stretch, the better it is for body flexibility.” Kiran is big into yoga and asanas. Every morning, she religiously does breathing exercises and Pranayama -- a practice which she been following for years. “I also do face yoga. On the weekends, I only do my breathing exercises.”

Dawn to dusk 
Kiran starts her day at 6 am and hits the bed around 11 pm. She spends her time training people online and celebrities offline. She also has a team of four doctors, who help her plan workouts for her students. “I have students from different countries. So, I keep getting calls even at midnight,” says busy bee. 

What’s on your plate? 
“I I don’t follow a certain diet. Our Indian cooking is so nutritious; we have a good amount of pulses, roti and vegetables. If you eat these in limit, your body will respond well and you will stay healthy,” she says. Kiran never asks her students to follow a particular diet, not does she tell them to shift to soups or salads. “Never go against your body. You need to maintain it so that it functions the way it does,” she says. 

Fitness goal
She just wants to  be healthy, fit and energetic. For a person who hates medicines, her focus is to stay healthy naturally. 

Workout tips 
Kiran suggests regular breathing exercises such as Pranayam. This has to be done every day, apart from the other workouts. “Make sure you walk enough, keep moving. If you’re sitting in a chair, keep stretching your body. Keep a water bottle at your desk and hydrate regularly,” she says. Well, three litres of H2o is a must daily.

— Compiled by Shreya Veronica

