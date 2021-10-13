Realtor gets lifer for raping minor SC girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A real-estate agent Y Ramesh, who was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor SC girl at Saifabad in 2018, was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment. The I Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge B Suresh, who conducted the trial in the case, delivered the verdict on Tuesday and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

The court relied on the statements of the victim girl, who was then 12 years of age, her parents, independent witnesses who saw the accused taking away the girl with him and also scientific evidence and declared the accused guilty of all the offences charged against him, said public prosecutor Durgaji.

The convict Ramesh became acquaintances with the victim and took her to his office where he laced her drink with sedatives. Taking advantage of her unconsciousness, he raped her. When she gained consciousness, he threatened her to not reveal the matter. Subsequently, he raped her multiple times.