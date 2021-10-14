26-year-old Hyderabad woman hangs self after tiff with hubby

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over her husband not allowing her to go to her parents place to celebrate Dasara, a 26-year-old woman, Vallepu Hemalatha, died by suicide at Jeedimetla. Hemalatha and Naresh got married in the year 2014 and have a four-year-old daughter.

Hemalatha’s parents say Naresh had been harassing her for a very long time. On Tuesday, Hemalatha’s elder sister Laxmi called her and asked her to come home for Dasara. Hemalatha told her that she could not come as there were some issues between her and Naresh.

A few hours later, Naresh called up Laxmi and informed her that Hemalatha had hanged herself at home and that he had shifted her to hospital for treatment. Hemalatha’s family members rushed to the hospital where doctors informed that she was dead. Based on a complaint by Hemalatha’s mother Venkatamma, a case has been registered against Naresh.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)