STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hidden gem: 5th century Buddhist monastery in Hyderabad deserves more attention

Seshacharyulu, 90, a resident of Phanigiri colony, had found a cave whose entrance was sealed by boulders on a hillock near his house in 1982. 

Published: 14th October 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Buddhist diet

Representational image.

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buddhist influence on Telangana has been of great interest for historians, and archaeological evidence from Buddhist sites like Kondapur in Sangareddy and Phanigiri in Nalgonda enhances the same. Thanks to Komanduru Seshacharyulu, retired principal of Oriental College, who built a temple in the early 1980s; one of the rarest Buddhist sites which could have otherwise been wiped out, has been saved in Chaitanyapuri.

Komanduru Seshacharyulu

Seshacharyulu, 90, a resident of Phanigiri colony, had found a cave whose entrance was sealed by boulders on a hillock near his house in 1982. Out of curiosity, he got the boulders removed, and found the Swayambhu form of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha along with his wife inside the cavern. He built the temple now known as Kosagundla Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, which was later adopted by Yadadri temple authorities, who have been managing it since. 

Seshacharyulu found an inscription on a hundred-foot boulder sheltering the cave. He got his friend PV Parabrahma Sastry, an epigraphist at the State Archaeology Department, to estampage the text written in Brahmi script. It was revealed that during the rule of Govindavarman from Vishnukundi dynasty (398 CE to 435 CE), this site was a Mahavihara (monastery) and was called Pudhagiri, meaning the hood of a snake, now referred to as Phanigiri. 

“The inscription records the gift of a residential stone cell for use of the persons in charge of incense and clothes, attached to Govindaraja Vihara, by a disciple of the great ‘Vitaraga Vasudeva Siridama’ (who is free from attachments). The mention of Pindapatika school explains that the Hinayana sect continued to thrive even in the Vishnukundi period,” explained Dr MA Sreenivasan, an expert on Buddhist sites in Telangana. There was another inscription that was estampaged at the site in 1986-87. Microliths made of material used in Buddhist sites, were found when the temple was constructed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buddhism Telangana Buddhist sites Telangana Hyderabad Buddhist monastery Chaitanyapuri Phanigiri colony
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp