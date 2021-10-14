STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SOPs to stem mishaps at work sites

Security personnel and security supervisors should be deployed in three shifts at the sites. 

Published: 14th October 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To avoid work-site mishaps and ensure safety of workers, as well as civilians, the Municipal and Urban Administration Development (MA&UD) Department, has issued a detailed list of standard operating procedures (SOPs).  

A meeting must be conducted with all the engineering contractors, outsourced staff agencies, engineering and town planning teams, sanitation staff, electricity department and developers to specifically direct all concerned that manhole openings on footpaths, and open electrical wires are not left unattended. The issue has to be sorted out in 72 hours. 

In case of a mishap, the staff will be held primarily responsible for “criminal misconduct”. While undertaking cleaning of sewers, septic tanks and other civil engineering works, the SOPs include illumination at work sites at night. Security personnel and security supervisors should be deployed in three shifts at the sites. 

