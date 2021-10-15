STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preparing for Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam

The event planned on the day has been named ‘Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam’ (an evening in Charminar’s honour).

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar inspect the area around Charminar on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government planning to hold a Sunday-Funday event at Charminar, similar to the ones on Tank Bund, elected representatives, civic officials and the police inspected surroundings of the monument on Thursday.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, along with other officials, visited Charminar’s precinct on Thursday morning to finalise arrangements for a traffic-free and pedestrian-friendly programme on the coming Sunday. 

The event planned on the day has been named ‘Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam’ (an evening in Charminar’s honour). Different aspects of conducting the programme, including venues for organising cultural events, parking arrangements and related activities, were discussed by the officials. In September, KT Rama Rao launched ‘Sunday-Funday’ at Tank Bund, which aims to be a weekly recreational event for citizens.

