Woman gang raped by three auto drivers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another heinous gang-rape, three auto drivers outraged the modesty of a 32-year-old woman in Rajendranagar Police Station limits late on Wednesday night. The culprits after committing the crime made off with a gold chain which they snatched from the victim.

The victim, a divorcee, is working in a private hospital as a security guard. The auto drivers ran into her at a toddy shop where, after consuming liquor, they took her forcibly in an auto-rickshaw to a deserted place and allegedly gang raped her.

Rajendra Nagar ACP Sanjay Kumar, said: “The incident occurred late in the night. The victim lodged a complaint with the police at 12.30 pm on Thursday. Special teams are looking for the culprits. We are verifying CCTV footage.”