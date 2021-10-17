STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Charminar’s own 'Sunday Funday' begins in Hyderabad

Every Sunday from 5.00 pm to 10.00 pm, the monument will witness residents and tourists gathering and celebrating the history and culture of Old City.

Published: 17th October 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Charminar

Charminar in Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The historic Charminar will witness the second chapter of Sunday-Funday events as ‘Ek Sham Charminar Ke Naam’ will commence from October 17. Every Sunday from 5 pm to 10 pm, the monument will witness residents and tourists gathering and celebrating the history and culture of Old City. A recent tweet by Arvind Kumar, MAUD Special Chief Secretary, informed that the event was suggested by Minister KT Rama Rao and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. As part of the programme, there will be a performance by police band at 6:30 pm followed by Deccani Mazahiya Mushaira at 8:30 pm, distribution of saplings by the HMDA. As a part of the event, the Laad Bazaar will be open til midnight. 

Traffic diversions from 3.00 pm

To facilitate proper control and regulation of traffic, the traffic police issued traffic advisories to inform people of the diversions which will be in place from 3 pm to 10 pm on Sunday. Traffic coming from Afzalgunj, Madina will be diverted at Gulzar House towards Metti Ka Shere and Kalikaman, Etebar Chowk. Traffic coming from Falaknuma and Himathpura will be diverted at Panchmohala, Charminar, towards Shah Function Hall and Moghalpura Fire Station Road, Bibi Bazar. Similarly, traffic from Bibi Bazar, Mogalpura Water Tank, Hafeez Danka Masque will be diverted at Sardarmahal towards Kotla Alijah, Etebar Chowk. Traffic coming from Moosabowli, Murghi Chowk and Ghansi Bazar will be diverted at Laad Bazar, Mothi Galli towards Kilwath Road.

Parking places will be provided for the visitors coming from Afzalgunj, Nayapool and Madina Side at the GHMC office near Sardar Mahal, Mufeed-UL-Anam Boys High School at Kotla Alijah, SYJ Complex, near Madina, AU Hospital, Charminar and Bus Terminal entry gate.

