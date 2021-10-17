Stalls selling snacks above MRP MGBS to be fined

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After receiving complaints on social media from passengers, the TSRTC has imposed fines on stalls at MGBS for selling goods above MRP.

This follows TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar’s surprise visit to the MGBS a couple of days ago where he had warned the traders against unfair trade practices.

On Sunday, one of the stalls which was selling biscuit packet and collected extra Rs 5 from passenger was fined Rs 1,000.

“Despite many warnings, the owners of some stalls are still charging more than the MRP printed. Our team has imposed penalties and we are also dealing with complaints received on social media,” RTC’s official twitter handle informed.

​Earlier during his visit, some 20 stalls were given warning against the practice.