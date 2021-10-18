Show of patriotism as NSG's Black Cat car rally reaches Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Black Cats car rally by the National Security Guard (NSG) to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence reached Hyderabad on Sunday. Commemorating 'the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the rally on its 16th day was flagged off from People's Plaza, PVNR Marg, with full grandeur.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who appreciated the responsibility taken on by the NSG to spread the spirit of pride, unity and patriotism on their journey across the nation.

"This will further strengthen the spirit and cause of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I really appreciate the element of patriotism and self-dependence in the youth and I urge them to learn discipline, self-sustenance from the Black Cat Commandos," she said.

Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs, this rally is to spread the message of mutual brotherhood by visiting historic places associated with the freedom struggle.

Pride & unity

The Governor appreciated the initiative taken by the NSG to spread the spirit of pride, unity and patriotism