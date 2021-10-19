Acing the grace game

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fashion designers must be feeling lucky to create and wear whatever they feel like? Well, in our experience, most of them try to keep things simple and comfy. A case in point is Hyderabad-based designer Archana Jaju, who specialises in bridal and formal couture. She takes us through her closet and talks about some of her favourite brands/labels, apart from her go-to looks

FAVOURITE OUTFITS

Archana is most comfortable in a saree and loves to wear her own creations. But if she finds something

that’s in line with her style from a different brand, she would not hesitate to wear it

Brands she adores

Kavita Bhartia, Aditya Dugar and Nikki Mahajan

GO-TO ACCESSORIES

She invests in bracelets, earrings and watches. “You will find a lot of these in my closet,” says Archana, who prefers to wear flats every day and heels on occasions. When it comes to handbags, the designer uses small ones which can hold her essentials such as lip balm, reading glasses, her phone and mask. When she’s travelling, it’s the good ol’ spacious tote. For parties, you’ll find her flaunting a potli or clutch.

Keeping it simple

On most days, Archana nails the kurtas and straight pants look

Everyday makeup

She keeps it to the bare minimum -- kajal, lip balm, sunscreen and sometimes a bindi

— Compiled by Shreya Veronica