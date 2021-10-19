Acing the grace game

HYDERABAD: Fashion designers must be feeling lucky to create and wear whatever they feel like? Well, in our experience, most of them try to keep things simple and comfy. A case in point is Hyderabad-based designer Archana Jaju, who specialises in bridal and formal couture. She takes us through her closet and talks about some of her favourite brands/labels, apart from her go-to looks
FAVOURITE OUTFITS
Archana is most comfortable in a saree and loves to wear her own creations. But if she finds something
that’s in line with her style from a different brand, she would not hesitate to wear it
Brands she adores
Kavita Bhartia, Aditya Dugar and Nikki Mahajan
GO-TO ACCESSORIES
She invests in bracelets, earrings and watches. “You will find a lot of these in my closet,” says Archana, who prefers to wear flats every day and heels on occasions. When it comes to handbags, the designer uses small ones which can hold her essentials such as lip balm, reading glasses, her phone and mask. When she’s travelling, it’s the good ol’ spacious tote. For parties, you’ll find her flaunting a potli or clutch.
Keeping it simple
On most days, Archana nails the kurtas and straight pants look
Everyday makeup
She keeps it to the bare minimum -- kajal, lip balm, sunscreen and sometimes a bindi
