Care for your coloured locks

HYDERABAD: It is true that dyeing your hair is the easiest and quickest way to don a completely new look that is welcome. However, it is also true that coloured hair demands extra care and attention due to the simple reason that exposing the hair to chemical colours would alter its texture. Here are a few ways to colour your hair naturally and tips to maintain it.

EXTRA TLC

Use a herbal shampoo: Shampoos comprising natural ingredients such as reetha, shikakai, amla and honey are perfect as they are rich in antioxidants and act as humectants

Use natural dyes: Natural dyes can help nourish and maintain the pristine condition of your hair

Use a home-made hair pack: This can help maintain the hydration and moisture that is needed for smooth and shiny hair. The easiest is a banana pack. Mash a banana, add a tablespoon of coconut oil, raw honey and two tablespoon of milk. Apply the pack and leave it for an hour. Rinse using a mild shampoo. Another pack is a green tea and ACV pack. Take a green tea sachet, put a few drops of coconut oil and one spoon of apple cider vinegar. This restores the pH balance, has anti-inflammatory properties and hydrates dry scalp

Regular oil massage: Massaging your hair twice or thrice a week is recommended as it helps stimulate blood circulation to your hair follicles. Use almond oil, sesame oil or the all rounder coconut oil

No hot water: Avoid bringing your coloured hair in contact with hot water as much as possible

BREWED COFFEE

Take a cup of roasted coffee and boil it for 2-3 minutes. Mix the coffee reduction with leave-in air conditioner. Apply the mixture on damp hair and rinse it off after an hour. Coffee is a quicker hair dyeing solution and it has a transient effect, so you can try out other colour options

HIBISCUS

To get a dazzling red colour, take the flower heads, put it in water and simmer it for 30 minutes. Strain off the mixture and apply gently. Let the mixture sit for 2 hours, before rinsing it off with mild shampoo

LEMON JUICE

Squeeze out four-five fresh lemons and gently brush thoroughly on your hair. Let the juice sit on your hair for 2-3 hours. You can also sit in the sun for better lightening effect. Repeat the application if necessary

SAGE & ROSEMARY

Combine the two and simmer it in water for 30 minutes. Cool off the mixture, strain it and brush it gently on the hair. Let the mixture sit for an hour. Repeat the application every day for a few days to get a perfect dark hair colour

RED CABBAGE

For blue hair, finely shred a red cabbage. Take about half the cabbage, put some water and add one tablespoon of salt. Simmer it for 30 minutes and strain. Cool off the mixture and brush it gently on your hair. Another trick is to add a little bit of vinegar for a vibrant pink shade

BLUEBERRY

Mash a bunch of blueberries, boil it until you get a moderately thick syrup and strain it before applying it on hair. Rinse after 2 hours

BEETROOT

It has a vibrant burgundy colour and enhances blood circulation in the scalp, aiding growth. Cut a beetroot into small pieces, mix a teaspoon of coconut oil and one teaspoon of honey. Filter this mixture and apply it on the hair for an hour. Rinse with mild shampoo

ONION SKIN

Simmer onion skins in water for 30 minutes. Once you see a vibrant pink colour in the pot, turn off the heat. Strain the peels and let the water cool. Apply the onion water and let it sit for two hours. Rinse with a mild shampoo

BLACK TEA

Black tea, when boiled, can be applied on hair to darken it. Using black tea every week can give you great results

POMEGRANATE

Abundant with a dark red colour pigment called anthocyanin, pomegranates are a great natural dyeing

option. Different gradients of the red shade, ranging from light pink to blood red, can be attained. Blend the pomegranate seeds and boil until you attain a moderately thick consistency. Add a quarter of lemon juice for the dye to stay intact for longer

(— Shahnaz Husain, beauty expert)