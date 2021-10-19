Gold worth Rs 2.97 crore concealed in emergency lights seized at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major catch, gold worth around Rs 2.97 crore was seized at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The gold was concealed in emergency lights. Customs officials also detained two passengers who had smuggled the gold for further investigation.

Based on a tip-off, customs officials intercepted two male passengers who had arrived from Dubai and searched their luggage. During the search, emergency lights were found concealed in the baggage. Further search of the emergency lights led to the detection of the gold.

It was later found that the gold bars weighed over 6 kg and were of 24 carat purity. The smuggled gold was seized and the passengers are being interrogated.

