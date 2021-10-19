Shaikpet flyover to be ready by end of November

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the longest flyovers in the twin cities which is coming up on the west side, Shaikpet flyover will be ready by next month, with works nearing completion. The 2.8 km-long flyover being constructed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) is aimed at easing traffic flow going towards the IT corridor. The Shaikpet flyover is estimated to cost Rs 333 crore. It is 24 metres wide and will have six lanes.

It is one of the major infrastructure projects carried out by GHMC in the city. This project commenced in April, 2018. This flyover will cross through the Seven Tombs junction, Filmnagar junction, OU Colony junction and Whisper Valley.

According to GHMC officials, works related to a ramp near Tolichowki are under progress. Beautification works are also underway to boost the aesthetic appeal of the new flyover. All the major works have been completed and if everything goes well, the project will be inaugurated by November-end.

The flyover has 74 foundations which have all been completed.The road from Rethibowli to Gachibowli is an intermediate ring road with heavy thorough traffic as well as traffic from core area to HiTec City and Financial District. During peak hours, heavy traffic results in loss of time and fuel. The present proposal will help ease the travel time.