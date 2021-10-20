Hyderabad zoo's albino blackbuck adopted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The father of a three-year-old girl named Kalidindi Saadhvi donated a sum of Rs 15,000 to the Nehru Zoological Park for adopting an albino blackbuck for a period of six months. Saadhvi's father, Kalidindi Sony Santosh Varma said his daughter loved animals and the gesture was on her behalf. The family had visited the zoo on Saadhvi’s birthday when it offered to adopt the albino blackbuck.

In this regard, an MoU was handed over to A Nagamani, Deputy Curator, Nehru Zoological Park. Nagamani thanked Saadhvi and her parents and said that the zoo was in the forefront of conservation of wildlife. She urged more citizens to come forward to adopt animals.