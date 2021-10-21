Body of 7-year-old Hyderabad boy found in septic tank

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of seven-year-old Arvind, who went missing on Tuesday evening, was found in a septic tank near his house in Papireddy Colony of Serilingampally on Wednesday.After the boy went missing, his parents Raju and Annubai Rathod searched the surrounding areas. As they could not find him till late in the night, they approached the Chandanagar police.

According to police officials, when the couple returned home from work on Tuesday evening, Arvind stepped out to buy chocolates. As the boy did not return home for a long time, the worried parents went to the shop and inquired about their son. However, they were informed that he did not go to the shop.

Suspecting that he may have met with an accident, police checked a nearby septic tank and found his body. “The boy was last seen flying a kite and playing around. It is suspected that he may have accidentally slipped into the tank and died,” police officials said.