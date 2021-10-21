STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad airport to see major expansion

In addition to a revamped terminal, the expansion project involves augmentation of both terminal and airside areas.

Published: 21st October 2021 08:50 AM

Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad airport (File Photo | EPS/R.Satish Babu )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following ongoing expansion, the Hyderabad International Airport will be augmenting its passenger handling capacity from the current 21 million (pre-Covid, 2019) to 34 million per year. According to the white paper issued by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), the airport has embarked on a major expansion to cater to the rising demand in passenger traffic. 

In addition to a revamped terminal, the expansion project involves augmentation of both terminal and airside areas. Post expansion, the airside infrastructure will be able to accommodate 93 code C aircraft stands (comprising 44 contact and 49 remote stands). To ensure safe operations and passenger movement, a new tunnel is being built to minimise the time loss during the criss-cross movement of Ground Service Equipment (GSE) vehicles and Aircraft. Four new Rapid Exit Taxiways have been added to enhance runway capacity and improve operational efficiency.

Comments

