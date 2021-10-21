STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Nothing wrong in addressing the media at spot’

It was conducted at a distance of 300 metre from the protected area of the scene of the occurrence.

Published: 21st October 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: N Prakash Reddy, while deposing before the judicial commission, said that “DNA profile of the victim and accused and recovery of the victim’s articles were erroneously mentioned” during the press meet held after the death of the four accused on December 6, 2019. “The facts of the issue were to be maintained in the press conference, but due to some errors, some other details were also given.”

He also stated that he was never associated with the supervision of investigation in the encounter case, but being the jurisdictional DCP, he had asked the SHO Shadnagar to send information to the jurisdictional magistrate. He disagreed with the suggestion that holding a press meet from the place of the incident, amounted to interfering with the course of the investigation.

“It was conducted at a distance of 300 metre from the protected area of the scene of the occurrence. This distance was sufficient so as to not hamper the investigation (in the encounter case) which was going on simultaneously to the press conference,” Prakash Reddy said.He added that on the request of around 100 media persons present at his office and at the encounter spot, press meets were held on November 29 and December 6, 2019 .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Prakash Reddy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp