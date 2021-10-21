‘Nothing wrong in addressing the media at spot’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: N Prakash Reddy, while deposing before the judicial commission, said that “DNA profile of the victim and accused and recovery of the victim’s articles were erroneously mentioned” during the press meet held after the death of the four accused on December 6, 2019. “The facts of the issue were to be maintained in the press conference, but due to some errors, some other details were also given.”

He also stated that he was never associated with the supervision of investigation in the encounter case, but being the jurisdictional DCP, he had asked the SHO Shadnagar to send information to the jurisdictional magistrate. He disagreed with the suggestion that holding a press meet from the place of the incident, amounted to interfering with the course of the investigation.

“It was conducted at a distance of 300 metre from the protected area of the scene of the occurrence. This distance was sufficient so as to not hamper the investigation (in the encounter case) which was going on simultaneously to the press conference,” Prakash Reddy said.He added that on the request of around 100 media persons present at his office and at the encounter spot, press meets were held on November 29 and December 6, 2019 .