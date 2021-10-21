STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

VC Sajjanar press meet did not match my briefing, says Shamshabad DCP

Prakash Reddy was questioned on details about the press conferences held by Sajjanar.

Published: 21st October 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: N Prakash Reddy, DCP Shamshabad said he had briefed the then Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar about the investigation, but the Commissioner had presented it differently during the press meet. The DCP made this statement on Wednesday while deposing before the judicial commission probing the death of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar in an encounter. 

Prakash Reddy was questioned on details about the press conferences held by Sajjanar. Referring to Sajjanar’s statement to the media on November 29, the DCP agreed to have briefed Sajjanar that one of the accused Jollu Naveen had given the idea to deflate the rear tyre of the victim’s scooter. However, when asked about the basis of that alleged fact, he said, “Whatever I briefed to the Commissioner, he presented it differently in the press conference. I had told him that all the accused had conspired to deflate the tyre and Naveen had executed it.”

He also stated that during the press conference on December 6, 2019, he “did not brief the commissioner that the articles of the victim were recovered behind the bushes at the instance of the accused”. He had told the Commissioner that the weapons carried by the party were ‘unlocked’, as told to him by SHO Shadnagar. “In this case, his (Sajjanar’s) presentation was not solely based on my briefings.”

“I could not point out to the Commissioner that I had briefed him on one thing and he had said quite another thing. In retrospect, I feel I should have corrected the Commissioner. There was so much noise and confusion that I could not listen properly,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyberabad Police Shamshabad DCP Disha rape case Disha murder
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp