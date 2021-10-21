VC Sajjanar press meet did not match my briefing, says Shamshabad DCP

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: N Prakash Reddy, DCP Shamshabad said he had briefed the then Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar about the investigation, but the Commissioner had presented it differently during the press meet. The DCP made this statement on Wednesday while deposing before the judicial commission probing the death of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar in an encounter.

Prakash Reddy was questioned on details about the press conferences held by Sajjanar. Referring to Sajjanar’s statement to the media on November 29, the DCP agreed to have briefed Sajjanar that one of the accused Jollu Naveen had given the idea to deflate the rear tyre of the victim’s scooter. However, when asked about the basis of that alleged fact, he said, “Whatever I briefed to the Commissioner, he presented it differently in the press conference. I had told him that all the accused had conspired to deflate the tyre and Naveen had executed it.”

He also stated that during the press conference on December 6, 2019, he “did not brief the commissioner that the articles of the victim were recovered behind the bushes at the instance of the accused”. He had told the Commissioner that the weapons carried by the party were ‘unlocked’, as told to him by SHO Shadnagar. “In this case, his (Sajjanar’s) presentation was not solely based on my briefings.”

“I could not point out to the Commissioner that I had briefed him on one thing and he had said quite another thing. In retrospect, I feel I should have corrected the Commissioner. There was so much noise and confusion that I could not listen properly,” he said.