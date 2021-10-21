STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

The fitball at your service

Fitball or exercise ball is a must-add to a home fitness regime as it helps with core gym workouts, core yoga and stretches.

Published: 21st October 2021 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fitball or exercise ball is a must-add to a home fitness regime as it helps with core gym workouts, core yoga and stretches. It is also a great tool for crunches and push-ups as it helps keep the feet elevated. Of late, the fitball has become popular among celebs. Celebrity fitness trainer Dinesh, who trains actor Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, lists the workouts that can be practised using a fitball

At the gym 

The fitball helps strengthen your core and increases stability

Core crunch: It helps strengthen the upper abdomen and is specifically used at gyms for upper abs training. Besides, pper abs crunches on the fitball helps tone muscles such as the lower abs, mid abs, obliques, lats, and shoulders

Crossover crunch: It is a stretching exercise that targets the core. It also helps strengthen obliques and the shoulder muscles

Tricep dips: These are performed by placing the ball close to a wall support. This exercise strengthens the back of your upper arms

Push-ups: For starters, a push-up is a must and using a ball for this workout is great for beginners. Support the ball at the chest level. 

Ball bridges: Similar to crunches, these are done by resting on the ball and interlacing the hands behind the back of your head. It is a stretching exercise that helps work on the back and bottom muscles. 

For yoga and stretching: The fitball helps increase flexibility and aids free movement

Backbend: Bending back or performing Urdhva Dhanurasana is difficult, but the ball makes this easy. It can also help stay in the pose for a long time

 Handstand: Handstands or Adho Mukha Vrksasana are not easy for many, so the ball comes in handy. It is used as a support to place the legs and share the bodyweight 

Boat pose: The ball can also help take Navasana or boat pose to the next level by adding slight weight. It is also a stretching workout for the abdomen and vertebral column

(— Compiled by Mayank Tiwari )

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp