The fitball at your service

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fitball or exercise ball is a must-add to a home fitness regime as it helps with core gym workouts, core yoga and stretches. It is also a great tool for crunches and push-ups as it helps keep the feet elevated. Of late, the fitball has become popular among celebs. Celebrity fitness trainer Dinesh, who trains actor Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, lists the workouts that can be practised using a fitball

At the gym

The fitball helps strengthen your core and increases stability

Core crunch: It helps strengthen the upper abdomen and is specifically used at gyms for upper abs training. Besides, pper abs crunches on the fitball helps tone muscles such as the lower abs, mid abs, obliques, lats, and shoulders

Crossover crunch: It is a stretching exercise that targets the core. It also helps strengthen obliques and the shoulder muscles

Tricep dips: These are performed by placing the ball close to a wall support. This exercise strengthens the back of your upper arms

Push-ups: For starters, a push-up is a must and using a ball for this workout is great for beginners. Support the ball at the chest level.

Ball bridges: Similar to crunches, these are done by resting on the ball and interlacing the hands behind the back of your head. It is a stretching exercise that helps work on the back and bottom muscles.

For yoga and stretching: The fitball helps increase flexibility and aids free movement

Backbend: Bending back or performing Urdhva Dhanurasana is difficult, but the ball makes this easy. It can also help stay in the pose for a long time

Handstand: Handstands or Adho Mukha Vrksasana are not easy for many, so the ball comes in handy. It is used as a support to place the legs and share the bodyweight

Boat pose: The ball can also help take Navasana or boat pose to the next level by adding slight weight. It is also a stretching workout for the abdomen and vertebral column

(— Compiled by Mayank Tiwari )