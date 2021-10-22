15,000 potholes expose quality of GHMC roads

Sunny Baski By

HYDERABAD: This year’s monsoon has not only showered the city with surplus rain, but also damaged several roads. It has resulted in formation of thousands of potholes and hundreds of waterlogging points across Hyderabad. Across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), around 15,000 potholes were formed this monsoon.

Out of these, nearly 14,000 potholes were filled and works are on at the remaining 1,000. Just like last year, rains have exposed the poor quality of roads laid by both the GHMC and those laid by private agencies under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme. With the rise in complaints on water-

logging whenever it rains, the civic body has identified 178 water-logging points. Among these, officials have cleared 126 points.

At water-logging points, the GHMC has been constructing table drains to avoid stagnation. This apart, catchments connected to the nearest drain help in the free flow of storm water. According to GHMC officials, road repairs, maintenance and re-carpeting works are being carried out wherever the roads are damaged. However, compared to last year, the monsoon has been kinder to city roads. “Every year, roads are being improved. Once the monsoon ends completely, we will resume road works across the city,” said a senior official.