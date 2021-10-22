STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajendranagar sub-registrar held for taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

A sub-registrar and a document writer at Rajendranagar were caught they demanded and acc e pt ed br ibe s f rom a complainant.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:01 AM

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sub-registrar and a document writer at Rajendranagar were caught they demanded and acc e pt ed br ibe s f rom a complainant. The sub-registrar, Mir Arshad Ali, demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant Aravind Mahesh Kumar through Vass, a document writer at his office, in return for carrying out official favours in the form of cancellation of Development Agreement (DARPA) pertaining to the land of the complainant’s aunt. Vass also demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The bribe amount of Rs 5.50 lakh was recovered from Vass and the chemical test of both the accused officials yielded positive results. Both were arrested and produced before the special court for ACB cases in the city.

