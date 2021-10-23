STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MAA sets up cell for women empowerment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Movie Artist Association (MAA) has come together with producer Sunita Krishnan to form a Women Empowerment & Grievance Cell (WEGC), a platform that operates in line with the Vishakha guidelines to address sexual harassment in the Telugu film industry.

MAA president Vishnu Manchu shared the news on Twitter. He added that the WEGC will have Sunita as the honorary advisor and the committee will have four women and two men as its members. “I am thankful to Ms. Sunita Krishnan, Padma Shri Awardee, for coming on board as the honorary Advisor for this committee. This committee consists of 4 women and 2 men. Shortly we will announce the committee members (sic),” he wrote.

Calling it a first step towards protecting the women in the industry, he continued, “MAA aims at welcoming more women as members. WEGC is the first step towards protecting our family. More power to women!”

Meanwhile, actor Prakash Raj, who fought a bitterly contested election against Vishnu, demanded the CCTV footage of the polling day. “...dear Election officer Krishna mohan garu .. this is just the beginning.. give us the CC footage.. we will let the world know what happened.. how the elections were conducted #justasking,” he tweeted.

