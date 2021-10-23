STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Snack healthy

Check out these low-carb snack options, which are healthy as well as lip-smacking good

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The pandemic has put the spotlight on the need to follow a healthy lifestyle, which means there’s no room for junk food, a.k.a fast carbs. While breaking the habit of snacking might be tough (because carbohydrates are super addictive), there are several low-carb snack options one can find, which are healthy as well as lip-smacking good.

Cauliflower-base pizza

“Snacking in between meals recharges your body and boosts your energy levels. However, snacking on the wrong items such as fried foods and sugary items can cause weight gain which is why it is essential to keep low-carb and healthier snacks handy,” says Mohammed Zeeshan Ahmed, co-founder of Fitmeals India which started in 2015 at Banjara Hills, Rd No. 2. Fitmeals India serves fresh, healthy food which meet the nutritional requirements. It’s motto is to bring down the consumption of preserved and processed foods. 

Roasted makhana (Fox seeds) is another great alternative, which comes in many flavours. Roasted nuts such as almonds, cashews, walnuts and pistachios, hummus with veggies, banana with peanut butter, boiled or deviled eggs, omelettes with a twist, avocado, coconut and strawberry smoothies and dark chocolate without sugar are some healthy options too.  “Snacks can be both healthy and delicious.

The intention was to introduce the concept of healthy eating in Hyderabad where people have always associated healthy food with terms like ‘expensive’, ‘boring’ and ‘bland’,” says Ahmed. He’s also managed to make pizzas healthy by replacing the maida and wheat base with a cauliflower base. “Pizza is a popular favourite, but is packed with carbs. A cauliflower base turns this snack flavourful and nutritious,” he says.   

Dr M Gayathri, a nutritionist from Apollo Hospitals, explains the science of snacking. “Fast-digesting carbohydrates or fast foods are are addictive. Since we get enough energy from meals, we don’t need snacks that have as many carbs,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Healthy snacks
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp