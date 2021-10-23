STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Theatre meets heritage

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao declared the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival open along with actor-singer-theatre artiste Ila Arun.

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

KTR, Arvind Kumar, Jayesh Ranjan, festival director Mohammad Ali Baig and actor Ila Arun launch the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival at the Moazzam Jahi market’s courtyard (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

KTR, Arvind Kumar, Jayesh Ranjan, festival director Mohammad Ali Baig and actor Ila Arun launch the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival at the Moazzam Jahi market’s courtyard (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As all roads led to the Tricolour-illuminated Charminar on Thursday, with the country celebrating  the 100 crore Covid-19 jabs milestone, Telangana’s flagship theatre festival kick-started at the nearby historic courtyard of the Moazzam Jahi Market. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao declared the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival open along with actor-singer-theatre artiste Ila Arun.

“It is high time for all of us to come out and start looking at more events. The city is so alive in its art, culture and social infrastructure,” said KTR as he thanked festival director Mohammad Ali Baig for putting the venue to good use. The cream of Hyderabad witnessed the beginning of theatre being integrated into the city’s history, with the internationally-acclaimed English play, ‘Guards at the Taj’.   Here’s a list of events and workshops planned as part of the three-day fest  

Checkmate

When: Saturday, 8 pm
Where: Radisson Blu Plaza, Banjara Hills

Written by Ganesh Patro and directed by Dr Kotla Hanumantha Rao, this Telugu play is by Dakshinathya Arts Academy. A close relative of the couple makes them pawns and starts playing a game with their lives for survival. The counter moves played by the smart couple with forethought finally leads to a ‘Checkmate’

Out At Sea

When: Saturday, 6.30 pm
Where: Radisson Blu Plaza, Banjara Hills

Written by Slawomir Mrozek and directed by Heeba Shah, this one’s by Alchemy. Three ship-wrecked women left on a raft have run out of food and drink supplies. They have to decide how to survive. The play is a hilarious take on society and the bullies, victims and diplomats who make up the world

Bombay Jazz

When: Sunday, 7.30 pm
Where: Radisson Blu Plaza, Banjara Hills

A semi-autobiographical musical play about Goan and Anglo-Indian musicians who brought jazz influences into Hindi film music between the 1950s and 1970s

Master Classes & Workshop
Sunday, the final day of the theatre fest, will have two workshops. The first at 11 am will be by Ramu Ramanathan on play writing, while the second at 2 pm by festival director Mohammad Ali Baig will be on heritage theatre

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp