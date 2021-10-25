STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lorry driver found dead near Hyderabad outskirts

The body of a lorry driver Mustaqe Patel, 46, was found lying in a pool of blood in his car on NH 65 near The suspects had slit his throat with a sharp weapon, hit him on his head and the body was dum

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of a lorry driver Mustaqe Patel, 46, was found lying in a pool of blood in his car on NH 65 near Bawarchi restaurant in Hayathnagar under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Saturday.

The suspects had slit his throat with a sharp weapon, hit him on his head and the body was dumped in the rear portion of his car, the police said. The suspects also sprinkled chilli powder on the body.

