Thanks to TRS plenary, Hyderabad drowns in sea of pink

On the road from Begumpet to Hitex, hundreds of posters and banners have been fixed on nearly every pole and median.

Published: 25th October 2021

A road in Hyderabad filled with TRS banners on the eve of the party plenary scheduled on Monday. (Photo | RV K Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several major roads and junctions of the city were dotted with TRS flags, banners, posters, flexes, and huge cutouts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other party members, in violation of rules, ahead of the party’s plenary to mark the 20th year of its inception on October 25, at Hitex Exhibition Centre in Madhapur.

On the road from Begumpet to Hitex, hundreds of posters and banners have been fixed on nearly every pole and median. In addition to this, large cutouts and banners were seen at major traffic junction. The banners were put up more than five days ago, and though they are in violation of the rules, till now the GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing has not taken any action to remove them.

Moreover, since October 21, in view of server maintenance and upgradation of software, the Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) of the EVDM wing was unable to generate challans. As of Sunday evening, the server was still under maintenance. As a result, the wing has been a mute spectator since Thursday. Netizens took to twitter to vent their ire on the GH MC’s silence in spite of TRS’ blatant violations.

