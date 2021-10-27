Customs Department officials remanded for reportedly demanding Rs 10,000 as bribe 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs Department officials G Ch S Suresh Kumar, the Superintendent, and Krishan Pal, Inspector, working with the prevention wing, who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for reportedly demanding Rs 10,000 as bribe from the accused in a gold smuggling case in April, were remanded to judicial custody by the Special Judge for CBI cases.

The complainant was, at first, arrested and then placed under judicial remand, but later released on conditional bail. The arrested officials, along with a constable, had reportedly demanded Rs 20,000 for not cancelling the bail order. After negotiation, the bribe was brought down to Rs 10,000. CBI officials laid a trap and caught the accused officials while they were accepting the bribe from the complainant. Further, searches were conducted at four locations at Hyderabad, including the office and residential premises of the accused, which led to recovery of certain documents.