Hyderabad: Man kills 24-year-old lover in lodge, surrenders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her lover after their parents disapproved of their decision to get married. The accused Koti Reddy, 28, on Tuesday, surrendered at Ongole police station. The incident came into light when Ongole police contacted Chandanagar police after the accused surrendered and confessed to the police. Koti, who hails from Guntur, was in a relationship with the victim, a medical representative working in Citizens Speciality Hospital, Nallagandla.

Circle Inspector Kastro of Chandanagar police station said, “The accused confessed to the Ongole police and he will be brought here for further investigation.”According to the police, they had spoken to their parents recently regarding getting married to each other. However, after they disapproved the decision, the duo had planned to die by suicide. To carry it out, Koti had rented a room at Nallagandla’s SVR Grand Lodge on Saturday.

“Koti Reddy killed his girlfriend in the early morning hours of Sunday and fled away from Hyderabad. He boarded a train to escape but had to get down at Ongole to get himself treated as he had sustained injuries. He headed to the police station in Ongole and confessed about killing his girlfriend,” police officials said.

While Chandanagar police informed the lodge’s management, they detected the woman’s dead body in the room. The police reached the spot and sent her body to the mortuary at Osmania General Hospital for further investigation.