STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Man kills 24-year-old lover in lodge, surrenders

According to the police, they had spoken to their parents recently regarding getting married to each other.

Published: 27th October 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her lover after their parents disapproved of their decision to get married. The accused Koti Reddy, 28, on Tuesday, surrendered at Ongole police station. The incident came into light when Ongole police contacted Chandanagar police after the accused surrendered and confessed to the police. Koti, who hails from Guntur, was in a relationship with the victim, a medical representative working in Citizens Speciality Hospital, Nallagandla. 

Circle Inspector Kastro of Chandanagar police station said, “The accused confessed to the Ongole police and he will be brought here for further investigation.”According to the police, they had spoken to their parents recently regarding getting married to each other. However, after they disapproved the decision, the duo had planned to die by suicide. To carry it out, Koti had rented a room at Nallagandla’s SVR Grand Lodge on Saturday.

“Koti Reddy killed his girlfriend in the early morning hours of Sunday and fled away from Hyderabad. He boarded a train to escape but had to get down at Ongole to get himself treated as he had sustained injuries. He headed to the police station in Ongole and confessed about killing his girlfriend,” police officials said. 
While Chandanagar police informed the lodge’s management, they detected the woman’s dead body in the room. The police reached the spot and sent her body to the mortuary at Osmania General Hospital for further investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad murder case
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp