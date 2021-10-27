Hyderabad: Six townships around Outer Ring Road on anvil to promote large-scale integrated development of self-contained townships

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed to develop at least six mega townships around the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to encourage and promote large-scale integrated development of self-contained townships.

It is aimed at decongesting the Greater Hyderabad region by encouraging real estate development beyond the ORR. The State government’s Telangana Comprehensive Integrated Township Policy Rules-2020 aims to provide self-contained townships providing residential, institutional and commercial facilities outside the ORR. Through this concept, offices would be within the vicinity of upcoming residential colonies, reducing the need for long commutes, and eventually reducing the traffic.

The townships will be set up at Kollur, Rangareddy district, in a 2,618-acre land, of which 640 acres will be dedicated for IT and ITeS. Phase 2 of the Kandukur pharma city project in Rangareddy district will also be taken up.

Another township in Manoharabad in Toopran will be set up on a 7,350 acre piece of land and have a logistics hub and work centre adjoining the Northern Sector of proposed Peripheral Ring Road (near Manoharabad Railway Station). A similar township with a logistics hub and work centre will be set up at Pagidipalli in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in an 8,000-acre parcel of land the and work centre will be next to the eastern sector of the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (near Pagidipalli Railway Station). Another township will be taken up in Ibrahimpatnam in a 2,800 acre-piece of land. The development of these proposed townships is expected to take three to five years.

Sources said that the HMDA has already developed Uppal Bhagath as a planned township in the eastern part of Hyderabad. Another greenfield township at Kokapet is under progress on the western side, they added.

