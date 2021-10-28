Hyderabad doctor to form political party with education plank

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Well-known gastroenterologist and former Union Minister P Shiv Shankar’s son Dr P Vinay Kumar on Wednesday declared that he will soon launch his own political party. Its primary area of focus will be welfare, as the State government has failed to prioritise the education and health sectors, he said.

Addressing his supporters at a pre-launch event held in the city on Wednesday, Kumar alleged that the TRS, like the earlier governments, treated people as mere ‘votebanks,’ which was the reason for education not being a priority for them.

“Within days after the formation of Telangana, the Masaipet accident occurred where 14 students died after the school bus was hit by a train. This incident moved me, and I started to ponder as to how parents working menial jobs were forced to send their children to schools some 9 km away, which collect hefty fees. Alas! Nothing has changed in all these years, as parents are now forced to send their wards to private schools, owing to the poor infrastructure at government schools,” he said.

The new party, whose name is yet to be announced, also has plans to help in self-sustenance of the farming community, Dr Vinay Kumar said. His plans include developing all district headquarters on par with Hyderabad. Referring to the Huzarabad election, he said, “If people are educated, they would vote for the candidate and not for the election symbol,” he added.