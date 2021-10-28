STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Told to stop seeing girl, 16-year-old boy kills self

The parents informed the police on Tuesday who reached the spot and moved the body to Osmania Hospital for investigation.

Published: 28th October 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 09:45 AM

Sad, Depressed, Suicide

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old boy died by suicide on Wednesday after his parents asked him to stop seeing a girl. As per the police, the boy took the extreme step after his parents on Monday evening had asked him to focus on his studies and stop seeing a girl that he was frequently meeting. 

“After talking to his parents, the boy went into his bedroom and locked it. He usually slept from 5 in the evening till 9 pm but when he did not open his door till 9:30 pm, his worried parents looked through the window and found him hanging from the ceiling. Investigations reveal that he used a dupatta to hang himself,” said Sub-Inspector Karnakar Reddy on Wednesday. The parents informed the police on Tuesday who reached the spot and moved the body to Osmania Hospital for investigation.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

