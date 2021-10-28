Hyderabad: Two women rescued from human trafficking trade

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two sex workers were rescued by the Punjagutta police who also arrested the organiser. Acting on a tip, the police raided an apartment in Khairatabad along with the Anti Human Trafficking Unit, on Tuesday.

The main organiser, Rajesh Naik, 34 is a native of Karnataka and has been residing in the city at Hill Top Colony Apartments in Erramanzil, Khairtabad. One sub-organiser, K Ramu from East Godavari was also held in the raid. Two customers who present were also taken in. The rescued women hail from Kothagudem and Rajahmundry.