STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two women rescued from human trafficking trade

Two sex workers were rescued by the Punjagutta police who also arrested the organiser.

Published: 28th October 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two sex workers were rescued by the Punjagutta police who also arrested the organiser. Acting on a tip, the police raided an apartment in Khairatabad along with the Anti Human Trafficking Unit, on Tuesday.

The main organiser, Rajesh Naik, 34 is a native of Karnataka and has been residing in the city at Hill Top Colony Apartments in Erramanzil, Khairtabad. One sub-organiser, K Ramu from East Godavari was also held in the raid. Two customers who present were also taken in. The rescued women hail from Kothagudem and Rajahmundry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad sex racket bust
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp