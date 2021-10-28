Hyderabad’s green groups will monitor United Nations’ COP-26 conference

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP-26, is scheduled to take place from October 31, the Telangana-based Council for Green Revolution (CGR), an environmental organisation, will conduct a ‘Conference of People’ (COP) on climate change from October 31 to November 12, 2021 at The Earth Centre, Anmaspally.

The conference will keenly observe the course and decisions at Glasgow, Scotland, where the UN conference will be held, and disseminate its critical perspectives. The 12-day-long programme will also see discussions on specific subjects like legal approach to climate change, industries and climate change, climate finance, media and communicating climate change, and other subjects.

Various Hyderabad-based organisations, like Vandemataram Foundation, Dharma Seva, Rythu Nestham, Aikyatha Initiative, GrACE Kundhi Global Biodiversity solutions, Chetana Society, CSR Memorial Trust and Nirman are a part of this effort to bring to fore the various facets of climate change.