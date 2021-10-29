GHMC slaps fines on TRS leaders for flexi storm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large amount of fines have been slapped on Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, MLAs Danam Nagender, Kaleru Venkatesh, TRS general secretary M Krishna Rao and several other TRS leaders by the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of GHMC.

The action was taken against them for putting up banners, flexis, flags and cutouts of Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao all over the city during the 20th TRS plenary held last Monday. The fines that were imposed ranged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

The highest fine of Rs 2 lakh was slapped against R Sujatha Nagender Yadav of Nallagandla for erecting an unauthorised element above 15 feet in height at HiTec City Road, Kondapur. Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mayor Vijayalaxmi, Danam Nagender topped the list as dozens of fines were imposed on them starting from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000.

The Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) started generating e-challans from Thursday after netizens posted photos of unauthorised banners, cutouts, flexis, banners and flags put up by TRS leaders in different parts of the city. Many citizens took to Twitter also to complain.

The GHMC has been removing the unauthorised banners since Tuesday but the task is far from being complete. There has been large-scale criticism from people including Opposition parties over Hyderabad being turned into a ‘pink city’ for the TRS plenary. Till reports last came in, a fine of Rs 2.30 lakh fine has been imposed on Danam Nagender, Rs 1.05 lakh on Talasani Srinivas Yadav and the Mayor will have to cough up Rs 50,000.