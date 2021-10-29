Hyderabad: Spurned youth attacks girl, slashes neck

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Frustrated over a 21-year-old girl rejecting his romantic advances, a student of MNR Degree College attacked her at her residence, slashing her neck, arm and leg. The victim has been admitted to Continental Hospital in Gachibowli where she is undergoing treatment.

The youth, 21-year-old B Prem Singh, who was thrashed by the girl’s family members following the attack, has been admitted in KIMS Hospital, Kondapur. The shocking incident took place in Vattinagulapally falling under the Gachibowli police station limits. Prem Singh is a resident of Jeedimetla. He was attracted to the victim and approached her for a relationship, but the girl refused his offer. She is a distant relative of Prem Singh’s and he has been harassing her since a year.

The victim is pursuing her graduation degree in Venkateshwara Fine Arts College, Madhapur. Spurned and angry, Prem Singh decided to kill the girl and went to residence in Vattinagulapally at 2.30 am on Thursday carrying two sharp knives.

Talking about the incident, SI Naveen Reddy said, “The door is frequently left open for the victim’s father who often goes out to take a look at his fields since they are into agriculture. The accused used the front door to enter and the dog barked at him due to which the family were alerted thinking it was a thief.”

Even before the family realised, Prem barged into the victim’s room, he locked the door and used the knives to slash and stab her, causing slits on her neck, arms and legs. The SI added, “Prem carried two sharp knives and attempted to stab her. The girl screamed for help and Prem Singh victim assaulted her with the knives and caused her injuries on her left arm, left leg and neck.”

Listening to the screams, the family broke the door down and grabbed Prem. They beat him up and late realised that he is a distant relative of theirs. The victim’s health is stable and the offender will be taken into custody after being discharged from hospital.

