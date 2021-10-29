STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's MGBS sets up special kiosks for breastfeeding mothers

These enclosures with comfortable seating arrangements are aimed to help women feed their babies in comfort and privacy before boarding a bus.

Published: 29th October 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 07:48 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To ensure privacy for breastfeeding mothers at the Mahatama Gandhi Bus Stand, authorities on Thursday set up two special kiosks.

These kiosks have been set up near platform 16 and 38.  These spaces are sponsored by Rotary Club and highlight the importance of breastfeeding and its nutritional benefits for the infants.

“From today milk feeding kiosk was arranged at MGBS. Soon this kind of facility will be opened in all bus stations (sic),” RTC MD VC Sajjanar tweeted.

