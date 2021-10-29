I retaliated as accused fired first: Inspector Lal Madhar on Shadnagar encounter

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: Inspector Shaik Lal Madhar, who was part of the police party that ‘fired’ at the accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019, said he could not he say if case was a gruesome and sensational offence.

Madhar also said he did not know if the accused in the case were caught by the police in a record time and if the police were applauded for arresting the accused. He made the statements in front of the judicial commission on Thursday.

He also stated, “I do not know”, when asked the purpose for which the commission was appointed and if the accused could have been brought to court for a final verdict.

“ACP Surender was looking after it (the rape and murder case),” said Lal Madhar when asked if the police had not thought all precautions should have been taken to keep the accused alive for a final verdict.

Lal Madhar, who was armed with an AK-47 at the time of the incident, said that he was instructed by the ACP not to target the accused while they ran away. He was told only to fire in the direction of the sound of firing, to divert the accused’s attention and apprehend them.

When Lal Madhar said, he ‘did know’ the purpose for which the accused snatched the weapons from the police and ran, the panel asked, “Why did you shoot if you did not know why they were running away?”

Since they were firing at the police party, ACP had given him instructions, he said. When the commission further questioned him, “If the intention of the accused was to escape, why did they not run, particularly when they knew there were many policemen with weapons and there was no possibility of standing and firing at the police party?” Lal Madhar said he ‘did not know’.

