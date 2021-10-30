STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
40-foot-wide nala levelled to build petrol bunk

SOUL activists say this construction near Yellammakunta lake bund in Kukatpally is hazardous & will lead to flooding 
 

Published: 30th October 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work on a nala located downstream of the Yellammakunta lake in Kukatpally. Officials have granted permission for a petrol bunk to be built in the wetland area

Construction work on a nala located downstream of the Yellammakunta lake in Kukatpally. Officials have granted permission for a petrol bunk to be built in the wetland area | Vinay madapu

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Repeated cases of urban flooding seem to have left officials none the wiser as activists from Save Our Urban Lake (SOUL) allege that wetlands near the Yellammakunta lake in Kukatpally have been encroached upon. They point out that a 40-foot-wide nala has been encroached upon to build a petrol bunk, by levelling the land. SOUL activists say that what remains now is a mere eight-foot (diameter) pipe for excess water from the lake to flow through and join the larger nala.

“There are two major issues with this, first being the encroachment of the lake bund slope. As per rules, an area which is 10 times the height of the bund must not be constructed upon but here a whole petrol pump is being built. This will lead to flooding as the water which went through a  40-foot-wide nala has been diverted and will go through an eight-foot-wide nala,” says G Yoganand, of Citizen Consultation Centre. 

Storage tank may harm bund

The other issue is the risk of damage to the bund and the lake in case the petrol storage tank, usually laid underground, is damaged. “The storage tank made of steel is at great risk of corrosion due to pollutants in the lake. It is highly irresponsible on part of the government to give clearance for the petrol bunk so close to the bund,” adds Dr BV Subba Rao, an environmentalist.  The 17-acre lake itself is known to have been much bigger but has been encroached over the years.Meanwhile the supervisor at the site said it was their land and they have due clearances. 

Irrigation NOC

Officials meanwhile say they are helpless as the parties concerned have all requisite permits. “The Irrigation Department has given an NOC as the petrol bunk is nine metre away from the bund. We have already checked once for violations, however owing to the complaints we will check again,” added an official from Rangareddy collectorate.

