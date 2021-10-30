600 new EV stations to come up in Telangana: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said proposals are being prepared for the establishment of another 600 EV charging stations across the State. Speaking at the inauguration of EV Trade Expo held at Hitex on Friday, the Minister said that use of electric vehicles is necessary in the wake of environmental pollution posing a major challenge.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao are promoting electric vehicles. The State government is encouraging EV manufacturing companies not only in terms of sales, but also to manufacture them here,” he said.

The TSREDCO has already opened 138 charging stations and will open another 600. He said charging EVs shouldn’t be a concern as Telangana has 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. The use of 10,000 EVs would lead to savings of `250 crore, Jagdish Reddy said.