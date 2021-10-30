STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Head constable disowns parts of his statements in 'encounter' case

Sirajuddin was among the police party that fired at the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Chatanpally near Shadnagar in 2019, resulting in their death.

Published: 30th October 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Head Constable Mohd Sirajuddin of the Special Operations Team (SOT) while deposing before the judicial commission on Friday said that DCP (SOT) Rachakonda, J Surender Reddy, the Investigating Officer (IO) in the ‘encounter’ case, had written many things which he had not said, in the statement recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC. 

Sirajuddin was among the police party that fired at the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Chatanpally near Shadnagar in 2019, resulting in their death. He was armed with an SLR rifle at the time of the incident. 

The commission then directed Sirajuddin to go through his statement completely and mark the portions that were not stated by him, but included by the Investigating Officer.Further, when questioned on his statement recorded by the NHRC after the incident, he disowned several portions there as well. 

When asked if he had not stated before the National Human Rights Commission that one of the accused Mohd Arif snatched the weapon of Inspector K Narsimha Reddy and he had also not stated that any of the accused threw soil into the eyes of the police party, Sirajuddin said, “I had stated the same but they did not record it. The statement was not reduced into writing in my presence.”

When the panel pointed out that except for firing, the police party did not make any effort to chase the accused to apprehend them, Sirajuddin said that he could take an individual decision and had to act as per instructions of superiors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad encounter case
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp