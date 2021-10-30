No tricks, only treats

This halloween, let your treats have some extra tlc. try out these carefully curated recipes by home chefs and bakers as you go around trick-or-treating
Apple Cinnamon Bread Loaf
Ingredients: 2 sweet apples | 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 tbsp baking powder | 1 tsp salt |1/2 tsp ground cinnamon| 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg | 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened | 3/4 cup sugar 2 large eggs | 1/2 cup milk| 1 cup chopped dates
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F
- Grease and flour a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan
- Peel, core, and finely chop the apples until the fruit measures 1 1/2 cups
- In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg
- Using a stand or hand mixer, cream the butter with the sugar. Mix for about 5 minutes
- Roughly beat the eggs in a small bowl and add them to the creamed butter and sugar
- Add half of the flour mixture into the creamed mixture. Mix for 3 minutes
- Add the milk
- Add the remaining flour to the mixture and mix well for another 5 minutes
- Add the dates and chopped apple into the batter. Mix well. The batter will be quite stiff
- Spread the batter in the loaf pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour and 5 minutesor until a wooden pick or cake tester inserted in the centre comes out clean
- Cool the bread in the pan
- Transfer the loaf out onto a rack to coolcompletely
(The Ofen, Banjara Hills)
Simple Pumpkin Pie
Ingredients
2 eggs | 1 can pumpkin puree | 1 can sweetened condensed milk |1 tsp pumpkin pie spice | 1 (9 inches) unbaked pie crust
Method
- Preheat the oven to 220 degrees C
- Combine eggs, pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk and pumpkin pie spice in a
- large bowl and mix until combined
- Fit the pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish; pour the pumpkin mixture into the crust
- Place the pie on a baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes
- Reduce the heat to 175 degrees C and bake until the filling is set. This will take 35-40 minutes
(The Ofen, Banjara Hills)
Angry Oreo Loop Churro
Ingredients
Churro premix | 1 marshmellow 2 Oreo cookies | 1 box of black edible glitter| Ice cream | Chocolate
syrup| Chocolate chips | Chocolate waffers Chocolate crackles | Cinnamon sugar
Method
For loop churro:
- Use churro premix and fry the churro in the form of a loop
- Coat it with black glitter
- Coat the back of the churro with cinnamon sugar
- Microwave a marshmallow for 5 seconds, it will form strings
- Gently decorate the strings on the churro
- The loop churro is ready. Place it aside and now decorate the glass base
For glass decoration:
- Use the chocolate crackles to form a base for the ice-cream (Optional)
- Use 2 scoops of any ice-cream
- Pour the chocolate syrup on top of the ice-cream and sprinkle some choco chips on the side
- Dip 2 Oreo cookies in chocolate sauce
- You can get the eye lids outside, decoratethem
(Frykiki — @wearefrykiki, @sweetland_loops)
Halloween Spidey Cake
Ingredients
150 gm unsalted butter | 150 gm sugar | 150 gm maida | 3 eggs | 1 tsp baking powder | 1-2 tbsp milk |1 tsp vanilla extract | A pinch of salt
For butter cream frosting: 3 cups (360 gm) icing sugar | 1 cup (230 gm) softened unsalted butter | 3 tbsp heavy cream | 1 tsp vanilla extract | Pinch of salt | Black edible food colour | Purple edible food colour
Method
- Preheat the oven at 175°c
- Bring the butter to room temperature and whisk it in a bowl till it becomes pale and fluffy
- Add in the sugar and whisk it till well combined
- Crack the eggs into the mix one at a time while whisking continuously
- Sift the dry ingredients in a separate container (maida, baking powder, salt)
- Add the dry ingredients into the egg mixture and fold it gently with a spatula. Do not over mix
- Add the milk and vanilla essence to the batter and fold
- Pour the batter in a baking tin lined with baking paper
- Bake the cake for 30 mins
- Check the cake with a skewer. The skewer should come out clean
- Frosting
- Whisk room-temperature till light and fluffy
- Add in the sifted icing sugar gradually while whisking for 3-4 mins
- Add in the heavy cream, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt
- Whisk till well combined
- Divide the frosting in two bowls
- Add the purple colour in one bowl and black in another
- Frost the cake with purple frosting and draw webs and spiders using the black frosting
(Crembarhyd)