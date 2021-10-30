STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

No tricks, only treats

This halloween, let your treats have some extra tlc. try out these carefully curated recipes by home chefs and bakers as you go around trick-or-treating

Published: 30th October 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

This halloween, let your treats have some extra tlc. try out these carefully curated recipes by home chefs and bakers as you go around trick-or-treating

Apple Cinnamon Bread Loaf

Ingredients: 2 sweet apples | 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 tbsp baking powder | 1 tsp salt |1/2 tsp ground cinnamon| 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg | 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened | 3/4 cup sugar 2 large eggs | 1/2 cup milk| 1 cup chopped dates

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F
  • Grease and flour a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan
  • Peel, core, and finely chop the apples until the fruit measures 1 1/2 cups
  • In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg
  • Using a stand or hand mixer, cream the butter with the sugar. Mix for about 5 minutes
  • Roughly beat the eggs in a small bowl and add them to the creamed butter and sugar
  • Add half of the flour mixture into the creamed mixture. Mix for 3 minutes
  • Add the milk
  • Add the remaining flour to the mixture and mix well for another 5 minutes
  • Add the dates and chopped apple into the batter. Mix well. The batter will be quite stiff
  • Spread the batter in the loaf pan.
  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour and 5 minutesor until a wooden pick or cake tester inserted in the centre comes out clean
  • Cool the bread in the pan
  • Transfer the loaf out onto a rack to coolcompletely

(The Ofen, Banjara Hills)

Simple Pumpkin Pie

Ingredients
2 eggs | 1 can pumpkin puree | 1 can sweetened condensed milk |1 tsp pumpkin pie spice | 1 (9 inches) unbaked pie crust

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 220 degrees C
  • Combine eggs, pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk and pumpkin pie spice in a
  • large bowl and mix until combined
  • Fit the pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish; pour the pumpkin mixture into the crust
  • Place the pie on a baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes
  • Reduce the heat to 175 degrees C and bake until the filling is set. This will take 35-40 minutes

(The Ofen, Banjara Hills)

Angry Oreo Loop Churro

Ingredients
Churro premix | 1 marshmellow 2 Oreo cookies | 1 box of black edible glitter| Ice cream | Chocolate
syrup| Chocolate chips | Chocolate waffers Chocolate crackles | Cinnamon sugar

Method

For loop churro:

  • Use churro premix and fry the churro in the form of a loop
  • Coat it with black glitter
  • Coat the back of the churro with cinnamon sugar
  • Microwave a marshmallow for 5 seconds, it will form strings
  • Gently decorate the strings on the churro
  • The loop churro is ready. Place it aside and now decorate the glass base

For glass decoration:

  • Use the chocolate crackles to form a base for the ice-cream (Optional)
  • Use 2 scoops of any ice-cream
  • Pour the chocolate syrup on top of the ice-cream and sprinkle some choco chips on the side
  • Dip 2 Oreo cookies in chocolate sauce
  • You can get the eye lids outside, decoratethem

(Frykiki — @wearefrykiki, @sweetland_loops)

Halloween Spidey Cake

Ingredients
150 gm unsalted butter | 150 gm sugar | 150 gm maida | 3 eggs | 1 tsp baking powder | 1-2 tbsp milk |1 tsp vanilla extract | A pinch of salt
For butter cream frosting: 3 cups (360 gm) icing sugar | 1 cup (230 gm) softened unsalted butter | 3 tbsp heavy cream | 1 tsp vanilla extract | Pinch of salt | Black edible food colour | Purple edible food colour

Method

  • Preheat the oven at 175°c
  • Bring the butter to room temperature and whisk it in a bowl till it becomes pale and fluffy
  • Add in the sugar and whisk it till well combined
  • Crack the eggs into the mix one at a time while whisking continuously
  • Sift the dry ingredients in a separate container (maida, baking powder, salt)
  • Add the dry ingredients into the egg mixture and fold it gently with a spatula. Do not over mix
  • Add the milk and vanilla essence to the batter and fold
  • Pour the batter in a baking tin lined with baking paper
  • Bake the cake for 30 mins
  • Check the cake with a skewer. The skewer should come out clean
  • Frosting
  • Whisk room-temperature till light and fluffy
  • Add in the sifted icing sugar gradually while whisking for 3-4 mins
  • Add in the heavy cream, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt
  • Whisk till well combined
  • Divide the frosting in two bowls
  • Add the purple colour in one bowl and black in another
  • Frost the cake with purple frosting and draw webs and spiders using the black frosting

(Crembarhyd)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Halloween treats
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp