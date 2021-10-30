No tricks, only treats

By Express News Service

This halloween, let your treats have some extra tlc. try out these carefully curated recipes by home chefs and bakers as you go around trick-or-treating

Apple Cinnamon Bread Loaf

Ingredients: 2 sweet apples | 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 tbsp baking powder | 1 tsp salt |1/2 tsp ground cinnamon| 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg | 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened | 3/4 cup sugar 2 large eggs | 1/2 cup milk| 1 cup chopped dates

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F

Grease and flour a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan

Peel, core, and finely chop the apples until the fruit measures 1 1/2 cups

In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg

Using a stand or hand mixer, cream the butter with the sugar. Mix for about 5 minutes

Roughly beat the eggs in a small bowl and add them to the creamed butter and sugar

Add half of the flour mixture into the creamed mixture. Mix for 3 minutes

Add the milk

Add the remaining flour to the mixture and mix well for another 5 minutes

Add the dates and chopped apple into the batter. Mix well. The batter will be quite stiff

Spread the batter in the loaf pan.

Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour and 5 minutesor until a wooden pick or cake tester inserted in the centre comes out clean

Cool the bread in the pan

Transfer the loaf out onto a rack to coolcompletely

(The Ofen, Banjara Hills)

Simple Pumpkin Pie

Ingredients

2 eggs | 1 can pumpkin puree | 1 can sweetened condensed milk |1 tsp pumpkin pie spice | 1 (9 inches) unbaked pie crust

Method

Preheat the oven to 220 degrees C

Combine eggs, pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk and pumpkin pie spice in a

large bowl and mix until combined

Fit the pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish; pour the pumpkin mixture into the crust

Place the pie on a baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes

Reduce the heat to 175 degrees C and bake until the filling is set. This will take 35-40 minutes

(The Ofen, Banjara Hills)

Angry Oreo Loop Churro

Ingredients

Churro premix | 1 marshmellow 2 Oreo cookies | 1 box of black edible glitter| Ice cream | Chocolate

syrup| Chocolate chips | Chocolate waffers Chocolate crackles | Cinnamon sugar

Method

For loop churro:

Use churro premix and fry the churro in the form of a loop

Coat it with black glitter

Coat the back of the churro with cinnamon sugar

Microwave a marshmallow for 5 seconds, it will form strings

Gently decorate the strings on the churro

The loop churro is ready. Place it aside and now decorate the glass base

For glass decoration:

Use the chocolate crackles to form a base for the ice-cream (Optional)

Use 2 scoops of any ice-cream

Pour the chocolate syrup on top of the ice-cream and sprinkle some choco chips on the side

Dip 2 Oreo cookies in chocolate sauce

You can get the eye lids outside, decoratethem

(Frykiki — @wearefrykiki, @sweetland_loops)

Halloween Spidey Cake

Ingredients

150 gm unsalted butter | 150 gm sugar | 150 gm maida | 3 eggs | 1 tsp baking powder | 1-2 tbsp milk |1 tsp vanilla extract | A pinch of salt

For butter cream frosting: 3 cups (360 gm) icing sugar | 1 cup (230 gm) softened unsalted butter | 3 tbsp heavy cream | 1 tsp vanilla extract | Pinch of salt | Black edible food colour | Purple edible food colour

Method

Preheat the oven at 175°c

Bring the butter to room temperature and whisk it in a bowl till it becomes pale and fluffy

Add in the sugar and whisk it till well combined

Crack the eggs into the mix one at a time while whisking continuously

Sift the dry ingredients in a separate container (maida, baking powder, salt)

Add the dry ingredients into the egg mixture and fold it gently with a spatula. Do not over mix

Add the milk and vanilla essence to the batter and fold

Pour the batter in a baking tin lined with baking paper

Bake the cake for 30 mins

Check the cake with a skewer. The skewer should come out clean

Frosting

Whisk room-temperature till light and fluffy

Add in the sifted icing sugar gradually while whisking for 3-4 mins

Add in the heavy cream, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt

Whisk till well combined

Divide the frosting in two bowls

Add the purple colour in one bowl and black in another

Frost the cake with purple frosting and draw webs and spiders using the black frosting

(Crembarhyd)