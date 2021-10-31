Wife, lover held for man’s murder in Hyderabad's Jalpally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Saturday arrested a woman Zoya Begum and four others in connection with the brutal murder of Zoya Begum’s husband Shaik Adil at Pahadishareef on the city outskirts 10 days ago. Adil’s charred body was found at Jalpally. Suspecting Zoya, Adil’s first wife, police picked her up. She admitted to having killed her husband with the help of her paramour Syed Fareed Ali and three of his friends.

Police said that Zoya began having an affair with Syed Fareed which Adil got to know about. He started harassing Zoya and therefore she hatched a plan with Fareed to kill Adil. As per the plan, Zoya insisted Adil come to her residence at Yousufain Colony, while Fareed and his friends waited near her home. As Adil entered her home, Zoya alerted Fareed over phone, after which him and his friends entered the house.

They first strangulated Adil with a chunni and stabbed him, resulting in his instant death. Later, they sent Zoya to her mother’s home in the neighbourhood and then transported his body in an auto trolley, dumped it at Jalpally and set it on fire. They also burnt their blood-stained clothes and threw them in the fire. Based on clues and technical evidence, cops sent them to judicial remand.