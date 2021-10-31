STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Wife, lover held for man’s murder in Hyderabad's Jalpally

She admitted to having killed her husband with the help of her paramour Syed Fareed Ali and three of his friends. 

Published: 31st October 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Saturday arrested a woman Zoya Begum and four others in connection with the brutal murder of Zoya Begum’s husband Shaik Adil at Pahadishareef on the city outskirts 10 days ago. Adil’s charred body was found at Jalpally. Suspecting Zoya, Adil’s first wife, police picked her up. She admitted to having killed her husband with the help of her paramour Syed Fareed Ali and three of his friends. 

Police said that Zoya began having an affair with Syed Fareed which Adil got to know about. He started harassing Zoya and therefore she hatched a plan with Fareed to kill Adil. As per the plan, Zoya insisted Adil come to her residence at Yousufain Colony, while Fareed and his friends waited near her home. As Adil entered her home, Zoya alerted Fareed over phone, after which him and his friends entered the house.

They first strangulated Adil with a chunni and stabbed him, resulting in his instant death. Later, they sent Zoya to her mother’s home in the neighbourhood and then transported his body in an auto trolley, dumped it at Jalpally and set it on fire. They also burnt their blood-stained clothes and threw them in the fire. Based on clues and technical evidence, cops sent them to judicial remand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rachakonda
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp