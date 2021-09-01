STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICICI manager took Rs 36 Lakh to de-freeze accounts

Rakesh defended himself stating that he only released the accounts based on a letter issued by the cyber crime wing of Kolkata police.

money fraud

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rakesh Kumar Das, the manager of ICICI Bank, Alipore branch,  Kolkata, who was arrested by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing, received Rs 36 lakh as his share for de-freezing bank accounts which were frozen by the police.To leave no trail of the money, he insisted that his share be paid only in cash. Along with two other accused, he siphoned deposits to the tune of Rs 1.18 crore from the accounts frozen in connection with the instant loan apps case.

Rakesh defended himself stating that he only released the accounts based on a letter issued by the cyber crime wing of Kolkata police.He, however, could not explain how he acted on that letter, when the accounts had been frozen by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing. Investigations also revealed that the other two accused in this case Anand Jannu and Nallamothu Anil Kumar from Hyderabad, had approached him, offering him 30 per cent share in the funds.

Inquiries also revealed that Anil Kumar impersonated the SI, cyber crime wing, Kolkata, and issued a letter to the bank.Police suspect some others could be associated with Rakesh Kumar Das to have executed such a major fraud. They are likely to seek his custody for further investigation.

Anand Jannu and Nallamothu Anil Kumar from Hyderabad, who were earlier arrested in connection with the case, approached Rakesh Kumar Das with a forged letter addressed in the name of cyber crime police, Kolkata.Rakesh Kumar Das, in connivance with the duo, de-froze the accounts and even transferred funds into their accounts.

Cashing in
Rakesh Kumar Das of Alipore branch took the whole sum in cash. He acted under the orders of arrested duo Anand Jannu & Anil Kumar. The accounts were frozen in the instant loan apps case.

