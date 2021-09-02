STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad rape case: Probe panel asks why X-rays, CT scans of deceased suspects were not taken

During the examination, the Commission’s counsels asked if the NHRC guidelines for shifting the bodies from the site, conducting inquest and post mortem examination were followed. 

The four accused for the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad in 2019 were allegedly killed in an encounter.

The four accused for the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad in 2019 were allegedly killed in an encounter. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Additional DCP Rachakonda J Surender Reddy, the investigation officer (IO) probing the death of four accused in rape and murder of veterinarian, was on Wednesday, September 1, cross examined on the NHRC guidelines to be followed while conducting post mortem examination in cases of death in ‘encounter’.

The SC-appointed commission asked why the X-rays and CT scans of the deceased were not taken as per the guidelines. During the examination, the Commission’s counsels asked if the NHRC guidelines for shifting the bodies from the site, conducting inquest and post mortem examination were followed. The IO replied that he followed. To which the commission pointed to the video clips which showed the bodies of the accused being carried in a tarpaulin.

Further to control the crowd, he had asked for additional force after he arrived at the scene at 12 pm and the zonal force was deployed.The commission asked him, why the SHO Shadnagar who was present at the scene even before his arrival, had not asked for additional force and also if the IO had asked the SHO Shadnagar why he had not asked for additional force.

On examining the video clips submitted, the commission asked the IO why the complete and original videos of the proceedings were not submitted to the commission. The IO informed that the videos have been submitted to the Judicial Magistrate at Shadnagar.When the commission asked him “was it not unusual that in such a gruesome crime the punchnama were not executed on the spot and at the time when the arrests were affected?”, the IO replied ‘yes’.

