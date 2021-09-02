STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Prejudice against pansexuality within the queer community

Pansexuality is a term to describe the sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction towards people, regardless of their sex or gender.

Published: 02nd September 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Image for representation(Photo | Pushkar V)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : In the last few years, conversations around various gender identities and sexual orientations, and their inclusion, have improved a lot. But the work is far from done. While the queer community continues its fight against society’s discrimination daily, there’s little awareness about the prejudice within the community. “The biggest fight a pansexual or bisexual person fights is with the LGBTQIA+ community, than compared to the rest of the society,” says Hyderabad-based expressionist dancer, folk singer, drag artiste Patruni Chidananda Sastry, who tells us about his account of being discriminated against being pansexual. 

Pansexuality is a term to describe the sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction towards people, regardless of their sex or gender identity. Under it, there are an array of sexualities that fall in the Multisexual Spectrum (Mspec) such as bi-curious, homo-romantic, pomosexual, auto sexual, polyomous, omnisexual, and androsexual, among others.    

Patruni Chidananda Sastry

Patruni was born as a man and identifies as a pansexual nonbinary person. One fine morning, Patruni woke up to loads of messages and mentions on Instagram, that triggered their anxiety around gender. “These messages were from a drag performer of another country. They disqualified my identity as a queer person, assumed me to be homosexual and accused me of hiding my gayness by choosing a partner of an opposite gender. This was the 100th time someone questioned my sexual identity and brushed aside my entire existence of being a pansexual. It was heart-wrenching,” says Patruni.  

For long, pansexuals have been treated as minorities and face mockery and stigma due to their orientation within the LGBTQIA+ community, they say. “People assume that drag performers are always gay. They assume if a man is un-apologetic for his femininity, he would be a monosexual homosexual. People assume that my pansexuality is invalid or a phase or me being not serious,” they say.  

Upon introspecting, Patruni realised that pansexuality is hardly understood. They found that pan/bisexuals were always regarded as outcast, as compared to people who identify as gay, trans or lesbian. Pansexual people face discrimination from both heterosexual spaces as well as the queer spaces. 

Apooh Mahi, a Hyderabad-based dancer and social media influencer, who identify as a bi-women, says “When I came out as bisexual, there were a lot of questions. Some people thought I am doing It because I am an influencer, but they hardly knew that humans don’t have a control on our hormones and sexuality. Hence, it is as natural as heteronomy”. 

“The pan/bisexual erasure has been experienced by 9 out of 10 pan/bisexual individuals and most of the times, the erasure comes from people within the spectrum,” says Patruni. Xen Aerat, a Hyderabad-based gender variance artiste and performer, believes that everything boils down to ignorance. The lack of knowledge creates fear and subsequently defense, anger and hatred.

“The world is only now being subjected to the awareness of the multiplicity of sexual/gender identities and there is immense pressure to throw millennial-long conditioning. There is much power in bringing awareness where there is a lack. And in most cases, a lack of awareness is usually accompanied by ridicule, defence, lack of acceptance, refutation, anger, rejection, hatred ,” they say. 

“I believe the society is picking up conversations of LGBTQIA+ acceptance and inclusion. This is a high time to push a little love toward the multisexuality spectrum community too as though their lives seem to be all rosy, there are immeasurable thorns pinning up towards there acceptance. Pansexual/bisexual people are as valid as any other human and we need to be introspective of their preferences, choices and visibility,” says Patruni.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBTQIA community pansexuality bisexuality homosexuality asexuality lesbians gay transgender Hyderabad queer community
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp