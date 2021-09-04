Cuppa Indulgence: Some hot chocolate recipes with a twist

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s cloudy with a chance of thundershowers. It’s the perfect weather for something hot and dense as you sit by the window and admire the rain or snuggle in a recliner and binge watch your fav shows. This weekend, we bring to you some hot chocolate recipes with a twist, which promise to keep you warm.

Spiced hot chocolate

Ingredients

1 cup milk (250 ml) | 2 tbsp (50 g) sugar | 2 tbsp (15 g) cocoa powder

½ tsp (5 g) cinnamon powder | 1 tbsp (5 g) orange zest | 1 cup (150 g) dark chocolate, chopped | Splash of vanilla extract, optional | Marshmallow (optional)

Method

● Heat the milk, orange zest and sugar on medium heat in a saucepan

● Add cocoa powder and the cinnamon powder

● Melt the broken chocolate in the microwave or in a double boiler

● Remove the milk from the stove as soon as it starts boiling. Slowly stir in the melted chocolate

● Add the vanilla extract Garnish with marshmallows

Vanilla mocha hot chocolate

Ingredients

2 cups milk | 1/3 cup real maple syrup | 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder | 170 gm semi-sweet or dark chocolate, chopped | 1 tbsp vanilla extract | 1 tbsp instant coffee powder | 1 pinch of salt | Whipped cream, for serving

Method

● Pour the milk, maple syrup,cocoa powder, chocolate, vanilla, coffee powder and salt into a large pot

● Place the pot over medium-low heat until the milk starts to simmer. It should not boil

● Stir constantly to ensure that it doesn’t stick to the pot

● Once the hot chocolate begins to steam, pour it into mugs

● Serve with dallops of whipped cream and sprinkle some instant coffee powder



