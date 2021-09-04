STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuppa Indulgence: Some hot chocolate recipes with a twist

This weekend, we bring to you some hot chocolate recipes with a twist, which promise to keep you warm. 

Hot chocolate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It’s cloudy with a chance of thundershowers. It’s the perfect weather for something hot and dense as you sit by the window and admire the rain or snuggle in a recliner and binge watch your fav shows. This weekend, we bring to you some hot chocolate recipes with a twist, which promise to keep you warm. 

Spiced hot chocolate 

Ingredients

1 cup milk (250 ml) | 2 tbsp (50 g) sugar | 2 tbsp (15 g) cocoa powder
½ tsp (5 g) cinnamon powder | 1 tbsp (5 g) orange zest | 1 cup (150 g) dark chocolate, chopped | Splash of vanilla extract, optional | Marshmallow (optional)

Method
●  Heat the milk, orange zest and sugar on medium heat in a saucepan
●  Add cocoa powder and the cinnamon powder
●  Melt the broken chocolate in the microwave or in a double boiler 
●  Remove the milk from the stove as soon as it starts boiling. Slowly stir in the melted chocolate
●  Add the vanilla extract Garnish with marshmallows

 Vanilla mocha  hot chocolate 

Ingredients
2 cups milk  | 1/3 cup real maple syrup | 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder | 170 gm semi-sweet or dark chocolate, chopped  | 1 tbsp vanilla extract | 1 tbsp instant coffee powder | 1 pinch of salt | Whipped cream, for serving

Method
●  Pour the milk, maple syrup,cocoa powder, chocolate, vanilla, coffee powder and salt into a large pot
●  Place the pot over medium-low heat until the milk starts to simmer. It should not boil
●  Stir constantly to ensure that it doesn’t stick to the pot 
●   Once the hot chocolate begins to steam, pour it into mugs 
●  Serve with dallops of whipped cream and sprinkle some instant coffee powder 


 

