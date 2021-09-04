STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many residents of Hyderabad's Kompally left homeless again after heavy rainfall

Though Thursday’s downpour was not as severe as it was then, the residents wondered why the curse was visiting them again.

Published: 04th September 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

A woman gathers her essentials to move out to a safer locality, at Kompally in Hyderabad on Friday

A woman gathers her essentials to move out to a safer locality, at Kompally in Hyderabad on Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The monsoon’s terror strike on Thursday night has left several residents of the Uma Maheshwar Colony in Kompally homeless. Many others, meanwhile, are going through an agonising ordeal as the floodwaters that had entered their homes and localities continue to stagnate.

The water that had raced into the colony from Dhulapally, Pochampally and Kompally caught them off-guard. At their wits’ end, they began visualising the struggles they had been through in October last year, when the skies opened up, sending sheets of rain without any let-up for hours, inundating a major part of Hyderabad.

Though Thursday’s downpour was not as severe as it was then, the residents wondered why the curse was visiting them again. In October 2020, 700-odd families had lost everything to floods.They had been picking up the broken pieces of their lives when the rains descended on them again. 

A majority of the residents, whom Express spoke to, complained that the State government, district administration and Kompally municipality failed to take remedial measures, despite the assurances given to them, which included the laying of separate sewage lines, stormwater lines and so on. Most of the residents insisted that drains be laid as they could help ease the severity of the flood problem.   

